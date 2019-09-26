Congress Asset Management Company Boosted By $4.06 Million Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position; Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered By $341,685 Its Houghton Mifflin Harco Com (HMHC) Position

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Houghton Mifflin Harco Com (HMHC) stake by 17.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 68,337 shares as Houghton Mifflin Harco Com (HMHC)’s stock declined 21.79%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 332,359 shares with $1.91M value, down from 400,696 last quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harco Com now has $687.47M valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 225,865 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Writable Partner to Build Student Writing Capacity with Purposeful Practice Tools; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Congress Asset Management Company increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company acquired 22,210 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 303,077 shares with $55.58M value, up from 280,867 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $43.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 549,698 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER

Among 5 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $25400 highest and $20900 lowest target. $229.60’s average target is 36.60% above currents $168.08 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21100 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,160 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 2,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag owns 22,918 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Co has invested 0.35% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 27,151 shares. C Ww Group Holding A S has invested 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 12,800 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 737 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 5.18 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 57,933 shares. Opus Point Prns Ltd Company holds 2.22% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 8,193 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.49% or 72,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Congress Asset Management Company decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (NYSE:FRC) stake by 7,745 shares to 1.44 million valued at $140.38M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 140,225 shares and now owns 882,402 shares. Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold HMHC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 116.17 million shares or 1.97% more from 113.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 165,842 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 647,708 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 145,577 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 1.68 million shares. Ruffer Llp holds 0% or 18,500 shares in its portfolio. 18,033 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 14,730 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 160,758 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm holds 906,787 shares. 1.22 million were reported by D E Shaw Co Inc. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 93,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 3.11M shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 4,866 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 1,738 shares to 599,311 valued at $140.16M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) stake by 7,563 shares and now owns 41,127 shares. Techtronic Inds Ltd Sponsored Adr (TTNDY) was raised too.