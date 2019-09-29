Congress Asset Management Company Boosted Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $993,072 as Valuation Rose; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Increased Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position by $563,730 as Market Value Declined

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 4,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 27,116 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 22,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 623,414 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 4,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 299,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.32M, up from 294,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 501,287 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 190,719 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $111.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. Cl (NYSE:MA) by 4,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,785 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).