Conformis Inc. (CFMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 3 1.50 N/A -0.64 0.00 Luminex Corporation 22 3.18 N/A 0.09 246.93

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 0.00% -97.8% -50.6% Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Conformis Inc.’s current beta is 2.21 and it happens to be 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Luminex Corporation has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Conformis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Luminex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Luminex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conformis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Conformis Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, and a 75.88% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conformis Inc. and Luminex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Conformis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Luminex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95% Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97%

For the past year Conformis Inc. has 670.95% stronger performance while Luminex Corporation has -5.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Luminex Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Conformis Inc.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.