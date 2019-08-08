Conformis Inc. (CFMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 3 1.29 N/A -0.64 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.46 N/A 3.21 33.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Conformis Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 0.00% -97.8% -50.6% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

Conformis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.21 beta. In other hand, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conformis Inc. Its rival Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Conformis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Conformis Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Conformis Inc.’s upside potential is 103.49% at a $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $104.25, with potential downside of -1.12%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Conformis Inc. seems more appealing than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conformis Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 83.8% respectively. Conformis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43%

For the past year Conformis Inc. was more bullish than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats Conformis Inc.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.