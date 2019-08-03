Conformis Inc. (CFMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 2 1.15 N/A -0.64 0.00 Biomerica Inc. 3 6.49 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Conformis Inc. and Biomerica Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Conformis Inc. and Biomerica Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 0.00% -97.8% -50.6% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Volatility and Risk

Conformis Inc. has a 2.21 beta, while its volatility is 121.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Biomerica Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conformis Inc. Its rival Biomerica Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 2 respectively. Biomerica Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conformis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Conformis Inc. and Biomerica Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biomerica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Conformis Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 128.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.2% of Conformis Inc. shares and 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Conformis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Biomerica Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year Conformis Inc. was more bullish than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

Biomerica Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Conformis Inc.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.