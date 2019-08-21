Conformis Inc. (CFMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

This is a contrast between Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 3 1.53 N/A -0.64 0.00 Baxter International Inc. 79 4.03 N/A 2.52 33.36

Table 1 highlights Conformis Inc. and Baxter International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 0.00% -97.8% -50.6% Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 19.4% 9.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.21 shows that Conformis Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Baxter International Inc.’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Conformis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Baxter International Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Conformis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Baxter International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Conformis Inc. and Baxter International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Baxter International Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Conformis Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, and a 67.46% upside potential. On the other hand, Baxter International Inc.’s potential downside is -0.65% and its consensus target price is $86.8. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Conformis Inc. is looking more favorable than Baxter International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conformis Inc. and Baxter International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 87.2%. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Conformis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Baxter International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95% Baxter International Inc. 0.05% 3.12% 11.29% 17.08% 17.67% 27.58%

For the past year Conformis Inc. was more bullish than Baxter International Inc.

Summary

Baxter International Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Conformis Inc.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.