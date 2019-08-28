Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) Reaches $2.26 After 5.00% Up Move; ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (ZIJMF) Shorts Down By 8.8%

ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ZIJMF) had a decrease of 8.8% in short interest. ZIJMF’s SI was 2.40 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.8% from 2.63 million shares previously. With 1.08M avg volume, 2 days are for ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ZIJMF)’s short sellers to cover ZIJMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.378 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 324,189 shares traded. Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) has risen 185.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 185.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CFMS News: 02/05/2018 – CONFORMIS 1Q REV. $19.7M, EST. $19.6M; 02/05/2018 – CONFORMIS 1Q LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 25C; 02/05/2018 – ConforMIS 1Q Loss $12M; 07/03/2018 Four-Year Data from the UK National Joint Registry Highlights High Survivorship in Patients Treated with the Conformis iTotal CR; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConforMIS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFMS); 02/05/2018 – ConforMIS 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – ConforMIS 1Q Rev $19.7M; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 07/03/2018 – CONFORMIS: ITOTAL CR KNEE IMPLANT REVISION RATE 0.5% IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.3% Position in ConformisThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $155.21 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $2.37 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CFMS worth $7.76M more.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company has market cap of $155.21 million. The firm offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant.

More notable recent Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Conformis down 38% premarket on softer revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ConforMIS (CFMS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Conformis Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates Product Revenue Expectations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Conformis sues Zimmer Biomet for patent infringement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.