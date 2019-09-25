Conformis Inc. (CFMS) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 3 1.45 N/A -0.64 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 310 5.67 N/A 8.84 38.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conformis Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Conformis Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 0.00% -97.8% -50.6% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.21 shows that Conformis Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The Cooper Companies Inc. has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conformis Inc. Its rival The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. Conformis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Conformis Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Conformis Inc.’s upside potential is 81.35% at a $3.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $338, while its potential upside is 13.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Conformis Inc. looks more robust than The Cooper Companies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Conformis Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Conformis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.23% -0.76% 17.4% 21.92% 31.82% 32.57%

For the past year Conformis Inc. was more bullish than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Conformis Inc.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.