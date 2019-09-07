Conformis Inc. (CFMS) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 3 1.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.52 N/A 1.60 12.72

Table 1 highlights Conformis Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Conformis Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 0.00% -97.8% -50.6% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Conformis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.21 beta. Competitively, AngioDynamics Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Conformis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, AngioDynamics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Conformis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AngioDynamics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Conformis Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AngioDynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Conformis Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 76.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conformis Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Conformis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 1.85% -33.01% 12.2% 401.82% 185.04% 670.95% AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24%

For the past year Conformis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AngioDynamics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AngioDynamics Inc. beats Conformis Inc.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.