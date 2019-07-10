Confluence Wealth Management Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Lowered by $568,958 as Market Value Rose; As Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Stock Rose, Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered Its Stake

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 62,375 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has declined 4.43% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares to 76,302 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Wi owns 3.51 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory stated it has 2,403 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 759 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.37% or 28,273 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2.37 million shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,625 shares stake. Laurion Mgmt Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blackrock Incorporated reported 43.33M shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Westpac holds 0% or 52,983 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd accumulated 100,198 shares. 31,742 were accumulated by Contravisory Management. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 12,447 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 221,861 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 185,310 shares to 474,387 shares, valued at $85.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 454,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited holds 1.09% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Campbell Adviser Ltd Company accumulated 0.15% or 12,270 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 50,684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 39,829 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 75,352 shares. Geode Cap Limited Company owns 26,184 shares. James Invest invested 0.07% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 60,353 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 63,342 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 698,267 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 13,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

