Confluence Wealth Management Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Has Increased by Hitchwood Capital Management Lp

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 5,532 shares to 220,080 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) holds 10,880 shares. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 62,838 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,400 shares. Mairs & Power holds 3.09% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability invested in 365 shares or 0% of the stock. 33,657 were accumulated by Kcm Investment Ltd Liability Co. Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.36% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,355 shares. Cardinal Inc holds 1.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 116,702 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 46,593 shares. Mufg Americas owns 127,521 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Transamerica Fincl Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Corporation owns 306,856 shares. 10,304 were reported by Curbstone Finance Management.

