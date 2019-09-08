Confluence Wealth Management Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Decreased by $568,958; Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 122,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 228,663 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 351,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 118,433 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Llc reported 0.15% stake. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jcic Asset Incorporated has 1.94% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,775 shares. Automobile Association reported 768,505 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtn Llc stated it has 11,329 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 567,401 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hills Bankshares owns 3,403 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 14,496 shares. Manchester Limited Liability Corp has 5,057 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 413,372 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 1.36 million shares stake. Aqr Cap Management Llc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 821 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 15,909 shares to 76,302 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10,885 shares to 33,494 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ricebran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 299,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).