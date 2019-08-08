Confluence Wealth Management Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Trimmed by $568,798 as Stock Rose; Neogenomics (NEO) Market Valuation Rose While 1492 Capital Management Has Lowered by $529,560 Its Holding

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 26,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 269,488 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 295,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 425,810 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $228.68. About 243,289 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 106,291 shares to 131,759 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group holds 813,871 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legacy Prns Incorporated reported 0.47% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Everence Capital Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 18,890 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Howland Cap Mngmt Lc holds 31,337 shares. 626,261 are held by Morgan Stanley. Granite Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 2.05% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Gam Ag owns 158,604 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research reported 33,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested in 0.01% or 331,528 shares. Alphaone Investment Serv Ltd Liability Com holds 79,816 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Element Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). C Worldwide Gru Holding A S holds 0.04% or 149,378 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 4,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Com reported 139,117 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Lc holds 0.25% or 51,881 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Il stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies Lp has 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Capital Advsrs Ltd Company reported 9,199 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling owns 344 shares. Windward Mgmt Company Ca invested in 0.05% or 1,996 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fil invested in 0.01% or 36,013 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 21,638 shares or 0.05% of the stock. St Germain D J Communications Inc has 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,738 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 3,348 shares. Middleton Company Ma invested in 0.14% or 4,679 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 30,673 shares. Mufg Americas invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $514.67M for 24.86 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

