Confluence Wealth Management Raised Position in Dollar Gen New (DG); Friess Associates Has Cut Holding in Calix (CALX) as Market Value Declined

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.06 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 175,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 491,519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 666,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 698,276 shares traded or 132.34% up from the average. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Clas; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,267 shares to 299,267 shares, valued at $16.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 168,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management has 0.2% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 282,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential reported 13,865 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Ameriprise Finance reported 122,702 shares. Dupont Capital Corp reported 48,184 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 3,700 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 12,655 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 9,309 shares. State Street Corp reported 815,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,595 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Management. Nokomis Capital Llc reported 3.69% stake. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 534,641 shares.

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Calix Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calix: An Investment Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Updates First Quarter 2019 Financial Guidance and Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2019 Stockholder Letter and Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calix, Inc. (CALX) CEO Carl Russo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,797 shares to 19,480 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,427 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Ltd has 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.03% or 4,686 shares. Bridges Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 16,783 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fiera Cap Corporation reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Shelton Management reported 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 76,586 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt reported 16,971 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 446,618 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Duncker Streett & reported 4,525 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management reported 2,625 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Celebrates Longview, Texas Distribution Center Grand Opening – Business Wire” with publication date: July 20, 2019.