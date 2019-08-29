Confluence Wealth Management Lifted Ross Stores (ROST) Position; As Agilent Technologies (A) Market Valuation Declined, Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Position by $28.52 Million

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $106.55. About 492,447 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 492,708 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Neenah (NYSE:NP) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Agilent Technologies Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 696,594 are held by Artemis Investment Llp. Moors Cabot holds 3,822 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 12,800 are held by Allstate Corporation. Spinnaker holds 0.03% or 3,694 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Voloridge Invest invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company holds 5,445 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 782,211 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 3,231 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluespruce Invs Lp owns 5.59% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1.58M shares. Cardinal Cap stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 1.54M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Peoples Svcs has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “15 Retail Survivors to Buy for the Long Run – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2019: JWN,MLHR,ROST – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores Outperformed TJX Last Quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.