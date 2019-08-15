Confluence Wealth Management Lifted Its Ross Stores (ROST) Stake by $432,357 as Stock Price Rose; Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $100.87. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2546.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 12,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 13,233 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.81. About 4.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pure Fincl Advsr invested in 0.17% or 15,903 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 233,973 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa accumulated 5,500 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd holds 14,735 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 0.13% or 21,103 shares. 78,718 are held by Scotia Cap. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 16,657 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 91,781 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has 3.34% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 6,854 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.23% or 1.07M shares. Whittier reported 83,906 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Co accumulated 12,072 shares.

