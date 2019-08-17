Confluence Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $439,348 as Stock Value Rose; As Travelers Cos (TMK) Share Price Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake by $907,488

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.23 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (TMK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 6,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 105,564 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, up from 98,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,601 shares to 4,275 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,178 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company holds 436,160 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 85 shares. National Pension Ser owns 333,412 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Comerica National Bank reported 61,386 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.1% or 60,114 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 9,100 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 607,691 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 6,456 shares. St Germain D J Company owns 1,960 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 51,420 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited invested in 0.03% or 6,550 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 100,560 shares. Foster Motley has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Water Island Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 16,809 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TGT) by 39,365 shares to 202,335 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PFE) by 339,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Torchmark Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Torchmark Corp (TMK) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Torchmark Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – GuruFocus.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Torchmark (TMK) Keeps Steady Premium Growth Trend Alive – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 710 are held by Orrstown Fincl. Acadian Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.5% or 1.41 million shares. M&R Management Inc owns 0.51% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 25,875 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated stated it has 14 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co has invested 0.62% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Bessemer Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 37,651 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 101,930 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 297 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,445 shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc reported 0.37% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).