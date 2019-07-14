Confluence Wealth Management Lifted Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding by $439,348; Stock Value Declined; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Boosted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $18.76 Million; Stock Value Rose

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Instruments: Growth Runway Will Continue Investor Cash Windfall – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TXN Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Texas Instruments a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Limited has 42,235 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 279,088 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kepos Capital LP stated it has 56,327 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. State Street owns 0.33% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 39.44 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co owns 246,009 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,592 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital reported 48,799 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whitnell & has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1832 Asset Management Lp accumulated 105,522 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has 34,056 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Ny owns 0.24% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 15,425 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. The insider Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658. CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53M worth of stock. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF had sold 4,075 shares worth $418,992. DELAGI R GREGORY sold $3.37M worth of stock. Van Haren Julie sold $402,732 worth of stock. $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Ilan Haviv.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 373,568 shares to 314,772 shares, valued at $40.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,800 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 6,469 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 37,732 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 21,982 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bluestein R H And has 1.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tt Interest invested in 1.13% or 89,751 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 50 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Conning Inc owns 4,920 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 5,238 were reported by American National Registered Invest Advisor Inc. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 6,456 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company accumulated 5,040 shares. Boston has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).