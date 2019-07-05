Confluence Wealth Management Has Upped Ross Stores (ROST) Holding by $432,357; Charter Trust Company Boosted Holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) as Stock Rose

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) by 142.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,991 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 2,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $173.46. About 9.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company's stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $100.6. About 998,748 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 12,629 shares to 9,009 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical invested in 2,383 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 0.11% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). U S Glob Inc reported 0.2% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc reported 19,888 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.16% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 31,598 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,305 shares. First Republic Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 26,000 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C holds 614,447 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru has 0.04% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 12,153 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 31,630 shares. Cypress Capital Gru has invested 0.87% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.17% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).