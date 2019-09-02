Confluence Wealth Management Has Upped Its Ross Stores (ROST) Holding; Chilton Capital Management Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Cut by $350,259 as Share Price Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.45 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 59,359 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 60,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17 million shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,283 shares to 18,981 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 86,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,741 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

