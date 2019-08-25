Confluence Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) as Stock Price Rose; Comgest Global Investors Sas Upped Cms Energy (CMS) Stake by $1.84 Million

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 124,033 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, up from 90,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.51 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 03/04/2018 – NCPA: In New Part D Rule, CMS Asserts Authority to Apply DIR at Point Of Sale; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow; 16/03/2018 – CMS IS COVERING ROCHE’S FDA-APPROVED F1CDX; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information; 09/04/2018 – CMS: CMS issues final 2019 Payment Notice Rule to increase access to affordable health plans for Americans suffering from high; 02/04/2018 – CMS SEES 2019 EXPECTED AVG. CHANGE IN REV. 3.4O%, SAW 1.84%; 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for `Promoting Interoperability’; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 18/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 82. Interim Reporting; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE ACT

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country State Bank Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company reported 3,545 shares. Paragon Cap Management Lc owns 114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,858 shares. 1,583 are owned by Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv. 25,232 are owned by Bokf Na. Meiji Yasuda Asset Commerce Limited holds 0.1% or 6,467 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fin Corporation reported 288,657 shares. 1,267 were accumulated by Ipswich Investment Mgmt. Martin Currie Limited holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 98,151 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.13% or 27,815 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth reported 260 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3,004 shares. Stone Run Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,950 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward has invested 0.21% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Covington Inv Advsr stated it has 14,747 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,744 shares to 13,734 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 23.98 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company invested 0.13% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 807,703 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 5,614 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Cbre Clarion Llc has 0.07% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 72,643 shares. Qs Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 96,968 shares. Gradient Limited Liability reported 433 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3.19 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 103,806 shares. reported 244 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Illinois-based fund reported 2.49M shares. Pettee Investors has 16,634 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 6,726 shares. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company holds 5,297 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp accumulated 423 shares.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CMS Energy’s Utility Subsidiary, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 36,100 shares to 101,300 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,100 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).