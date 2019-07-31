Confluence Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $568,958; Valuation Rose; Tortoise Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) as Valuation Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 573,239 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 103,069 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 121,621 shares to 197,258 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.56 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold $154,143.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,692 shares to 5,713 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

