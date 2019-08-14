Confluence Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake by $568,798 as Share Value Rose; Select Equity Group LP Decreased Position in Waters (WAT) by $87.72 Billion as Shares Declined

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 91.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 348,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 34,252 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 billion, down from 382,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $208.08. About 522,663 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $229.67. About 725,643 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 6,198 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 6,020 shares. Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0.57% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Envestnet Asset reported 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Eqis Cap owns 4,051 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Violich Mgmt reported 1,400 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 4,054 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,422 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 18,435 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Harvey Investment Company Lc invested in 72,994 shares or 3.16% of the stock.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 725,516 shares to 3.79 million shares, valued at $119.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 192,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 41,709 shares stake. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,366 shares. Cohen & Steers has 10,934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 21,385 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 0% or 30 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 27,217 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First City Cap Mgmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp holds 8,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited reported 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Benjamin F Edwards Communications reported 10,100 shares stake. 28 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company. Putnam Fl Inv Co stated it has 33,698 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.96 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

