Confluence Wealth Management Has Raised Its Sysco (SYY) Holding; Shorts at INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA ORDINARY (IMQCF) Raised By 32.59%

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 52.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,744 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)'s stock declined 2.00%. The Confluence Wealth Management Llc holds 13,734 shares with $917,000 value, up from 8,990 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 694,346 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) had an increase of 32.59% in short interest. IMQCF’s SI was 532,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.59% from 401,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 5,173 shares traded or 2942.94% up from the average. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI, S.A. operates as a property firm in Spanish real estate sector. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. The firm is involved in the operation and development of buildings; rental of offices; management of shopping centers; and lease and disposal of movable properties primarily in Paris, Madrid, and Barcelona. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. and changed its name to Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI, S.A. in August 2017.

Another recent and important Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Inmobiliaria Colonial (IMQCF) Project Alpha III Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn owns 450,143 shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 308 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 423,896 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 21,095 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. 393,179 were accumulated by Sabal. Motco holds 0.01% or 849 shares in its portfolio. 388 were accumulated by Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Company. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Papp L Roy & Assocs has invested 0.4% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 0.03% or 331,943 shares. 220 were accumulated by Adirondack. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 456,152 shares. Spectrum Gru has 0.48% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 24,245 shares. Mitchell Management holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 17,564 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 5.77% above currents $72.99 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 4. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $8400 target.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFV) stake by 19,797 shares to 19,480 valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) stake by 12,629 shares and now owns 9,009 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.