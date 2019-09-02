Confluence Wealth Management Has Raised By $313,104 Its Sysco (SYY) Holding; Last Week Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Analysts

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 52.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,744 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Confluence Wealth Management Llc holds 13,734 shares with $917,000 value, up from 8,990 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $38.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 35.48% above currents $31.74 stock price. Methode Electronics had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 8. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. See Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy Upgrade

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 9,130 shares to 17,787 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 3,837 shares and now owns 63,019 shares. Ishares Tr (SUB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lp accumulated 152,906 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 308 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 362,234 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2,790 shares. California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Franklin Res Inc has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 174,449 shares. Becker Mngmt holds 0.02% or 8,170 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 24,114 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clean Yield Group holds 0.37% or 13,780 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.49% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wellington Shields And Lc owns 0.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 4,000 shares. 5,240 were reported by Headinvest Ltd Liability Com. Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 3.86% above currents $74.33 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, May 7. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 4. Credit Suisse maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 250,050 shares traded or 5.66% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.