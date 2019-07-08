Confluence Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $568,958; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Shares Declined

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $175.71. About 236,214 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $252.66. About 103,483 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,744 shares to 13,734 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.12 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fiduciary Wi accumulated 3.51M shares. Davis R M holds 0.09% or 15,902 shares in its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors owns 43,503 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma stated it has 1.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aperio Gru Inc Limited Liability accumulated 0.43% or 628,046 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 12,277 shares. Orrstown Financial holds 1,582 shares. Dakota Wealth Management reported 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritas Investment (Uk) holds 2,904 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Country Tru Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 232 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 6.92M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. American Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 11,541 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,410 shares. 1.39 million are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,342 were reported by Moors & Cabot. Select Equity Limited Partnership owns 101,061 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates holds 900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Glovista Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1,292 shares. Tealwood Asset Management stated it has 8,333 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advsrs has 6,020 shares. Bridges Investment reported 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Estabrook Cap accumulated 0% or 1,965 shares. Scotia Cap holds 78,287 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Stockton holds 9,084 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Limited has 10,620 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.06% or 2,454 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.34% or 24,685 shares. Parsons Capital Ri invested in 0.19% or 7,005 shares.