Confluence Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding as Share Price Rose; Tdam Usa Has Cut Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $3.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 31,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 203,085 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13M, down from 234,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.80 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares to 123,681 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo State Bank, Texas-based fund reported 1,272 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co holds 3,150 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa invested in 507,104 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 30,315 shares. B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital owns 28,115 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 6,847 shares in its portfolio. 352,570 were accumulated by Amp Capital. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 358,530 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp holds 0.05% or 1,755 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold has 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Homrich & Berg stated it has 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Frontier Management has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 1,514 shares. Williams Jones Limited Liability has 106,579 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak reported 2,429 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Commerce has invested 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,820 shares. Schaller Invest Gru Inc invested in 5,795 shares. Utd Advisers Lc stated it has 613,796 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 439,981 shares. Clark Estates has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0% or 76 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc stated it has 406,363 shares. Joel Isaacson Com Limited Company owns 56,108 shares. South State holds 1.45% or 135,583 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carlson Mngmt holds 0.16% or 6,269 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc invested in 73,406 shares or 2.78% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,795 shares to 227,430 shares, valued at $9.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 8,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.