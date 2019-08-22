Confluence Wealth Management Has Increased Sysco (SYY) Stake; Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Sentiment Is 0.87

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 52.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,744 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Confluence Wealth Management Llc holds 13,734 shares with $917,000 value, up from 8,990 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $73.02. About 635,940 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 69 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 79 reduced and sold their stakes in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 24.59 million shares, down from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Apogee Enterprises Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 50 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. APOG’s profit will be $17.77 million for 13.74 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APOG) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APOG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why Apogee Enterprises, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:APOG) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APOG) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 8.89% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for 1.69 million shares. Hcsf Management Llc owns 330,000 shares or 8.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tieton Capital Management Llc has 4.44% invested in the company for 133,031 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 203,675 shares.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 37,490 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital takes 6 pct stake in specialty glass maker Apogee; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Revenue Growth of About 10 % in FY19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apogee Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APOG); 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Elects New Director; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass services and products in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $976.16 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies . It has a 22.16 P/E ratio. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (GVI) stake by 3,873 shares to 40,191 valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SUB) stake by 4,418 shares and now owns 15,427 shares. Ishares Tr (EFV) was reduced too.