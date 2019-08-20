Confluence Wealth Management Has Cut Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $568,958; Stock Price Rose; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Price Declined While Hexavest Has Cut Its Position by $40.40 Million

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 54.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 313,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 258,260 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, down from 571,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 985,817 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Rev $5.7B; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly CEO Says Insulin Business Continues to Do Well (Video); 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Lilly to co-chair bipartisan MI Future Caucus; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.7. About 617,289 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt & Company Inc accumulated 8,000 shares. State Street Corporation holds 29.59 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.15% stake. Allen Invest Ltd Liability holds 3,595 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 146,932 shares. 9,642 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Gru Inc. 26,860 were reported by Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited stated it has 21,764 shares. Lynch And Associates In reported 32,739 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 1.74% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Whitnell & invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Natl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 0.24% stake. Paragon Capital Limited, Colorado-based fund reported 1,304 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces 10-Yr $77M Contract Win from Honeywell (HON) to Provide Logistics Services for US Air Force – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.49 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,519 shares to 18,998 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates owns 49,437 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth holds 1,637 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Motco accumulated 45,587 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Communication Of Vermont holds 9,337 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 15,421 shares. Amarillo Bank has 1,750 shares. Retail Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tuttle Tactical Management owns 44,079 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 98,795 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tcw Gp Incorporated reported 23,139 shares. Prudential invested in 949,193 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 0.36% or 36,925 shares.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Co L (NYSE:MDT) by 66,625 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $104.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chem Co Ce (NYSE:EMN) by 36,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Health Svcco L (NYSE:UHS).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $103.40 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94M.