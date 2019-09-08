Confluence Wealth Management Has Cut Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $568,798 as Share Value Rose; Pinnacle Financial Partners Decreased Stake in W P Carey (WPC) by $374,400 as Valuation Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 768,109 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 10,476 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 15,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 352,038 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares to 210,203 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Inc reported 52,966 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Coho has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Westpac Banking owns 15,524 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 1,123 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Opus Invest Management Inc has 1.31% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.83% or 8,401 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt reported 2,945 shares. 10,221 are owned by Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability. Cambridge Tru holds 0.09% or 7,508 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Com stated it has 23,288 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc has invested 1.27% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins Commerce has 0.33% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 13,906 shares. Page Arthur B reported 2,285 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.22% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $507.65 million for 24.63 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.07% or 2.18M shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 10,838 shares. Automobile Association reported 74,201 shares. 10,409 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co. Mariner Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,627 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 32,200 shares. 38,861 were reported by Rench Wealth Management. Vanguard reported 0.07% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 28,999 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 703 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has 14,768 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 21,195 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation owns 2,629 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,771 shares to 44,057 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $214.36M for 17.93 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

