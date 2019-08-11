Confluence Wealth Management Has Cut Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position as Valuation Rose; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holder Perceptive Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 739,224 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 512,726 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 5,532 shares to 220,080 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.99 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

