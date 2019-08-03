Confluence Wealth Management Has Cut Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding as Market Value Rose; Johnston Asset Management Upped Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position by $1.06 Million; Market Value Declined

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $155.72. About 411,441 shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 909,500 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.22 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares to 210,203 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – prnewswire.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Versum Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.75M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 47,928 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Co Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 242 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc invested in 0.18% or 12,600 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 115,866 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Benjamin F Edwards Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Empyrean Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 618,307 shares or 5.38% of the stock. Moreover, Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has 0.14% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bristol John W And New York accumulated 2.67% or 509,719 shares. Fmr Llc holds 1.40M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,392 shares. 26,257 are held by Bb&T.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,166 shares to 222,177 shares, valued at $52.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,346 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 13 Largest Marijuana Stocks in the World – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GW Pharmaceuticals Stock Could Aim for $235 â€” Or Higher! – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Is Up 1.6% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.