Confluence Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by $432,357 as Stock Rose; Raymond James & Associates Stake In Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Was Raised

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 1.17M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 30,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 293,332 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03 million, up from 262,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 323,482 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,130 shares to 17,787 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,191 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.09% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 148,610 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 30,982 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 133,691 shares. Lpl Limited Liability stated it has 28,528 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.91% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 48,549 shares. Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.05% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Westport Asset accumulated 1.3% or 20,000 shares. Boston Partners owns 995,505 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 15,753 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 91,300 shares. Moreover, Cypress Mgmt Limited Co has 0.2% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Wendell David Associate accumulated 8,228 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il reported 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6,970 shares to 34,019 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 11,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,165 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp invested in 693,356 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp owns 1.06M shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 545 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc accumulated 0.01% or 136,306 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus accumulated 6,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 452 shares. Walthausen & Lc, New York-based fund reported 96,566 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.77% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 218,470 shares. 52,487 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com. Lau Assocs holds 5,206 shares. 17,577 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 4,293 shares. 3,493 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg.

