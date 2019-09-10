Confluence Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Ross Stores (ROST) Stake; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Raised By $4.30 Million Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 146.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,649 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Confluence Wealth Management Llc holds 7,819 shares with $728,000 value, up from 3,170 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $39.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $107.57. About 1.48M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 13.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 7,547 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 63,069 shares with $35.99M value, up from 55,522 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $58.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $501.82. About 568,391 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAT, AN, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap holds 71,936 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 17,700 shares. Field And Main Natl Bank invested in 601 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 7,760 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 397,230 shares. Alps Advisors owns 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 984 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 20,867 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.25% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments has invested 1.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Acadian Asset Llc has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 351 shares. M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). C Group Inc Holding A S accumulated 0.1% or 13,137 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 3,178 shares. Captrust stated it has 86 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity. 4,974 shares valued at $2.65M were sold by Myriam Curet on Tuesday, July 23.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 20.16% above currents $501.82 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 22. Canaccord Genuity maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, April 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) stake by 234,972 shares to 353,929 valued at $37.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 19,119 shares and now owns 416,697 shares. Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $93 lowest target. $107’s average target is -0.53% below currents $107.57 stock price. Ross Stores had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 24 by Telsey Advisory. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 25.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (GVI) stake by 3,873 shares to 40,191 valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 3,837 shares and now owns 63,019 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) was reduced too.