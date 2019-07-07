Confluence Wealth Management Has Boosted Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Position Lifted by W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.12M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 67,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,573 shares to 15,130 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,787 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General: Testing The ‘Unshakeable’ Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: Adding More Dollar General – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Welltower Inc. (WELL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med has 0.61% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,817 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 9,800 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 15,657 shares. Lincluden Management Ltd has 38,408 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.03% or 1,853 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 2,185 shares. 511,634 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 1.58 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ajo LP has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 9,587 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C holds 0.57% or 1.01M shares. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75,499 shares stake. Icon Advisers reported 0.17% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap invested in 0.01% or 40,494 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiaa Cref Invest Lc owns 1.50 million shares. Sns Fincl Group Lc reported 1,788 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 52,133 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc invested in 2.16% or 384,985 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors holds 0.04% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio. Janney Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.73% or 108,343 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc has 63,225 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 20,875 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co reported 58,290 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Parkwood Limited Liability Co invested 1.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Clark Grp accumulated 397,072 shares. Moreover, Focused Invsts Limited has 4.63% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.4% or 6,026 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M was sold by Dumais Michael R. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.