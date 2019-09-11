Confluence Wealth Management Boosted Sysco (SYY) Holding By $313,104; Last Week Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Analysts

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 15.00% above currents $235.51 stock price. Biogen Inc had 31 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Mizuho maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $416 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. See Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) latest ratings:

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 52.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,744 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Confluence Wealth Management Llc holds 13,734 shares with $917,000 value, up from 8,990 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $38.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 2.34 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold Biogen Inc. shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 0.84% or 6,813 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.42% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Chem Bancshares stated it has 1,550 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn reported 109 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oppenheimer & Inc invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc invested in 6,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Glenmede Co Na stated it has 441,461 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company reported 2,010 shares. New York-based Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 0.4% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kiltearn Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.68% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 250,400 shares. Trillium Asset Limited stated it has 0.26% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 3,030 shares.

The stock increased 1.08% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $235.51. About 1.53M shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. Another trade for 118,342 shares valued at $27.21M was made by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BIIB, CAT, MKTX – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Data Presented at ECTRIMS Reinforce Long-term Benefits of TECFIDERA® (dimethyl fumarate) Over 10 Years – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CI, ITW, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.51 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 8.78 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 3,837 shares to 63,019 valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (GVI) stake by 3,873 shares and now owns 40,191 shares. Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 0.21% above currents $77.04 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8400 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $8000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 13. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.