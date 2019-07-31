Confluence Wealth Management Boosted Position in Sysco (SYY) as Stock Value Rose; As Now (DNOW) Stock Rose, Heartland Advisors Lowered Position

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 27,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,416 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 482,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 326,252 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 4.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 640,199 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,082 shares to 34,651 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 12,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,009 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.32% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.44M shares. First Tru Com holds 63,834 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.26% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Etrade Cap owns 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 7,647 shares. Segment Wealth Lc invested in 8,167 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Synovus holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 47,325 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Smith Salley Assocs has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Btc Management holds 0.49% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 45,558 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fiduciary Trust accumulated 79,373 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.47 million activity. $3.81M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by Libby Russell T..

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $9.79 million for 34.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,700 are held by Dupont Cap Corporation. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 275,503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,617 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 113,527 shares. Regions holds 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 534 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.26% or 579,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 995,636 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 414 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 77,866 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership has 28,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 1.83M shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 504,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.