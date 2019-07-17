Confluence Investment Management Upped Position in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) as Shares Rose; Brighton Jones Has Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $461,895; Stock Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 2,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,982 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 37,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $164.34. About 83,004 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 13.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 8,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 37,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 11.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 186,817 shares to 457,932 shares, valued at $19.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term C by 266,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,789 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,097 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Mngmt Llc has invested 0.38% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Moody State Bank Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Captrust Fin Advsrs accumulated 398 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 8,203 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 156 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 2.24 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.45% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 41,812 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 71,252 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 699 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.7% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,514 shares to 76,895 shares, valued at $136.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 16,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,533 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Company reported 7,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kessler Investment Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 2.55% or 47,234 shares. Asset Management One Ltd has 0.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davidson Inv Advisors holds 3.95% or 699,086 shares. Jennison Associates Lc accumulated 3.18 million shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,540 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wesbanco Fincl Bank owns 332,173 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd Com invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alta Cap Management Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,068 shares. Navellier & Associate Incorporated invested in 0.47% or 56,148 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated accumulated 53,750 shares. 75,160 are owned by Palouse Cap Management. Bankshares Of The West reported 106,933 shares. 3.41 million were reported by Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Llc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.