Confluence Investment Management Upped Its Position in Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) as Shares Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Stralem & Co Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 29,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $308.68. About 667,985 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (RMAX) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 10,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 130,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Re/Max Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 76,095 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $52M-$54M; 19/03/2018 – Inventory Limits February Home Sales While Pushing Up Prices; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 29/05/2018 – RE/MAX Finds Strong Sellers’ Market Continues In New England But Luxury Slows Across Few States; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q REV. $52.6M, EST. $50.5M; 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 04/05/2018 – 80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 54,386 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $111.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,299 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold RMAX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,606 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 1.69M shares. Us Bankshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 398 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 140,267 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 63,245 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 30,260 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Com invested in 508 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 35,582 shares. 12,494 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 5,702 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 14,461 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 10,056 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. The insider Dow Roger J. bought 9,100 shares worth $293,930. $4.47 million worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) was bought by Liniger David L..

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock. $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.74% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 27,370 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,845 shares. Corvex Management L P, New York-based fund reported 269,907 shares. Fil reported 1.11 million shares. Captrust Finance Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Appleton Ma reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has 343,331 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 6,305 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bridges Invest Mgmt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 829,242 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP has invested 0.53% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aviva Public Limited reported 186,027 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 375,537 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $778.91M for 48.53 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

