Confluence Investment Management Upped Its Holding in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) as Market Valuation Rose; As Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 132,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 307,495 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 5,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 98,877 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74 million, up from 93,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $187.94. About 288,899 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B

