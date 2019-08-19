Confluence Investment Management Trimmed Paychex (PAYX) Stake; Ionic Capital Management Decreased Total S A (Call) (TOT) Position By $2.26 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Total S A (Call) (TOT) stake by 42.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 41,000 shares as Total S A (Call) (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 56,300 shares with $3.13M value, down from 97,300 last quarter. Total S A (Call) now has $125.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.52 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 10/04/2018 – Total CDS Tightens 3 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND; 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER; 07/04/2018 – Argaam: Saudi Aramco, Total to sign refinery expansion deal next week: report; 13/04/2018 – Total 1Q European Refining Margin $25.6/Ton

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased Paychex Inc. (PAYX) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 68,658 shares as Paychex Inc. (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 1.68M shares with $134.80M value, down from 1.75 million last quarter. Paychex Inc. now has $29.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 1.73M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.44M are owned by Barclays Public Limited Liability Co. Select Equity Grp Inc LP holds 5.06 million shares. Texas-based Holt Capital Advsr Llc Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.63% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cutter & Communication Brokerage Incorporated owns 8,713 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt invested in 25,314 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Professional Advisory Service holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,825 shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 99,064 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,146 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt Inc reported 0.1% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Parthenon Lc holds 283,123 shares or 5.08% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.26% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 9,690 were accumulated by Opus Capital Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Central Retail Bank And Trust stated it has 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -2.63% below currents $81.47 stock price. Paychex had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $80 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PAYX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) stake by 8,695 shares to 60,972 valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped S&P Smallcap 600 Value Index F (IJS) stake by 8,953 shares and now owns 67,590 shares. Fr was raised too.

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stake by 367,468 shares to 592,926 valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Game Technolog stake by 80,600 shares and now owns 137,580 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) was raised too.

