Confluence Investment Management Trimmed Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) Position; Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 23.00% above currents $123.58 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 7 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. See Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $115.0000 Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $176.0000 167.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $135.0000 180.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $145.0000 167.0000

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) stake by 20.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 20,579 shares as Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)’s stock rose 9.36%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 78,223 shares with $3.22M value, down from 98,802 last quarter. Main Street Capital Corp. now has $2.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 154,818 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 123,257 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability has invested 1.22% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 62,946 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 8,644 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 103,131 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Hrt Fin Ltd Com owns 4,251 shares. Cibc Corporation stated it has 10,697 shares. Proshare Limited Liability owns 6,774 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,526 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.54% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Cibc Markets Inc holds 2,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Gp owns 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 75,859 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Group has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mohawk Industries Looks To Go Lower – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mohawk Industries Should Be Avoided – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 2.48 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.

The stock increased 1.70% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 530,342 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6. $1.37M worth of stock was bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.77M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) stake by 8,489 shares to 187,252 valued at $17.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) stake by 3,961 shares and now owns 139,062 shares. Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was raised too.