Confluence Investment Management Trimmed Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding by $5.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ugi New (UGI) Position Boosted by Axa

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 68,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.80 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 1.38 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M

Axa increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 22,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 155,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, up from 132,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 1.97 million shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq" on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Weekly Hours Worked Increase as Small Business Hiring Challenges Persist – PRNewswire" on September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.36 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "UGI Corporation Elects Two Directors; Announces Board Succession Plan – StreetInsider.com" on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on June 23, 2019.

