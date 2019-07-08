Confluence Investment Management Trimmed Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $1.69 Million as Market Value Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $479,076 as Stock Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 16,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 758,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.88M, down from 774,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.75. About 587,842 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 239,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 245,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 7.86M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.90 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 3,889 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Communication accumulated 32,800 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 321,930 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 2,999 were reported by Regentatlantic Capital Llc. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ftb Advsr Inc owns 45,899 shares. 19,471 were reported by Financial Bank. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 68,022 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 19,720 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership has 202,275 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Eaton Vance holds 932,227 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 194,035 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Smallcap 600 Value Index F (IJS) by 8,953 shares to 67,590 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 286,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.3% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 1.32% or 3.00 million shares. 986,678 are held by Zacks Management. Somerset Grp Limited Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Osterweis Capital Incorporated reported 11,778 shares. Johnson Fincl Group stated it has 36,720 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Davidson Invest Advisors accumulated 0.04% or 4,233 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 2,800 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 40,984 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 2.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 441,300 shares. 194,272 are owned by Chesley Taft Associates. Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 164,158 shares. 258,130 are owned by Willis Investment Counsel. King Wealth holds 14,093 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 7,457 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.