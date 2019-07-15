Confluence Investment Management Raised Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Stake by $350,012; Stock Price Rose; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $764,951; Share Value Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 2,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,982 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 37,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $162.11. About 41,428 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 13.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 3,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,259 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, down from 51,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $211.05. About 615,141 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 20,340 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). 6,000 were reported by Strs Ohio. Brinker Inc invested in 18,884 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,097 shares. 338,632 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership. New York-based Bamco Inc has invested 0.13% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,739 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.02% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Hrt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 2,934 shares. Eulav Asset invested 0.28% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). C M Bidwell And Associates accumulated 39 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates has invested 0.17% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 5,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc reported 279 shares stake.

More notable recent RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biden healthcare plan would curb drug prices, raise taxes on rich – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Avoid Altra Industrial Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China says to roll out rare earths policies as soon as possible – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,627 shares to 271,079 shares, valued at $63.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,131 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Long (CLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank has 0.22% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Citizens Comml Bank & Tru invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 8,475 shares. Covington has 2,940 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Torray Ltd Company has 125,329 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Management Lc invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Clearbridge Investments reported 3.66M shares stake. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1.33M were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Foster And Motley reported 34,678 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,140 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.07% or 2,295 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. On Friday, January 18 the insider Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M. Another trade for 7,243 shares valued at $1.19 million was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Supported By Strong Demographic Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why I Just Doubled Down on This REIT Stock – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Stock News: 8.25% Series A Preferred Stock â€” Full Redemption; 7.875% Series B Preferred Stock â€” 100307 Shares Issued; 9000000 Share ATM; 2500000 Share DRIP; Common Stock â€” Expected July 2019 $0.17 Per Share Dividend Rate; 375000 Shares Repurchased – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 21,175 shares to 26,275 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).