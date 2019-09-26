Confluence Investment Management Raised American Express Company (AXP) Holding By $360,390; Willis Investment Counsel Has Lowered Vse (VSEC) Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased American Express Company (AXP) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc acquired 2,930 shares as American Express Company (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 200,075 shares with $24.70M value, up from 197,145 last quarter. American Express Company now has $98.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 2.61M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Vse Corp (VSEC) stake by 74.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 309,756 shares as Vse Corp (VSEC)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 104,050 shares with $2.99 million value, down from 413,806 last quarter. Vse Corp now has $380.89M valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 25,285 shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 29.59% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.29% above currents $119.12 stock price. American Express had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 19. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $335,889 activity. $70,248 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares were bought by KOONCE CALVIN SCOTT. KIERNAN THOMAS M bought 400 shares worth $10,800. 3,600 shares valued at $98,820 were bought by CUOMO JOHN A on Monday, May 13. LOFTUS THOMAS R bought $69,000 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) on Friday, May 10.