Confluence Investment Management Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Increased by $662,764; As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Covington Capital Management Lifted Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 9,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.68 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 1.87 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 12,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 443,264 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.22M, up from 430,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 8.03 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,524 shares to 109,839 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,594 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 97,670 shares. Shelton invested in 720,459 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 122,719 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,722 shares. 696,074 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company stated it has 143,763 shares. Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 104,631 shares. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Independent Order Of Foresters reported 5,398 shares. Clark Estates Inc New York stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Payden And Rygel invested in 435,200 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Pzena Inv Lc owns 9,470 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 0.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 408,959 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.16% or 6,725 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 113,568 shares to 908,119 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr 1:2) (NYSE:GSK) by 313,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,603 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).