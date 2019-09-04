Confluence Investment Management Lowered Orix Corp. Ads (IX) Position By $402,002; Dish Network – Class A (DISH) Shorts Down By 10.79%

Dish Network Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) had a decrease of 10.79% in short interest. DISH’s SI was 13.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.79% from 15.57M shares previously. With 2.57M avg volume, 5 days are for Dish Network Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:DISH)’s short sellers to cover DISH’s short positions. The SI to Dish Network Corporation – Class A’s float is 6.28%. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 1.59 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased Orix Corp. Ads (IX) stake by 45.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 5,662 shares as Orix Corp. Ads (IX)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 6,769 shares with $486,000 value, down from 12,431 last quarter. Orix Corp. Ads now has $18.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.16. About 44,685 shares traded or 16.35% up from the average. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Net Y313.14B Vs Net Y273.24B; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Oper Pft Y336.20B Vs Pft Y329.22B; 08/03/2018 – Scott Croul Named to Head Small Balance Loan Platform for RED Mortgage Capital, LLC; 07/03/2018 Robeco to exclude tobacco investments from mutual funds; 30/05/2018 – Orix Ready to Spend Almost $1 Billion on European Clean Energy; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO NATIONAL FINANCE WILL BE COMPLETED IN NEXT FEW DAYS; 29/03/2018 – Lanka Business: Japan’s Orix sells Sri Lanka LOLC stake for Rs.12.8Bn

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) stake by 5,171 shares to 315,184 valued at $45.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 21,691 shares and now owns 38,709 shares. Neenah Ppaper Inc (NYSE:NP) was raised too.

More notable recent ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Orix USA moving Dallas office to Trammell Crow Center – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “InspireMD Announces Notification of NYSE AMERICAN Listing Deficiency – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ORIX Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Addiction Centers Announces NYSE Acceptance of Continued Listing Plan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ORIX Submits Form 20-F for Filing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: DISH, W – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Dish Network’s Stock Down About 40% Since 2015? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Dish Network (DISH) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 14.16% above currents $32.85 stock price. DISH Network had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital downgraded DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Monday, July 29 to “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH Network Corporation shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 8,700 are owned by Gabelli & Investment Advisers. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 513,771 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 24,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Barclays Plc stated it has 2.09M shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 12,170 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 14.49 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 367,976 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Ltd holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 800 shares. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.43 million shares. Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). M&T Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 28,704 shares.