Confluence Investment Management Lifted Position in Sei Investments Company (SEIC) by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Ruggie Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Company (SEIC) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 20,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 333,970 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.45 million, up from 313,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 283,645 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,633 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Inc has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Citigroup reported 31,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt has invested 0.1% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Numerixs Invest Technology Inc accumulated 0.03% or 3,636 shares. Burney Communication reported 0.1% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). First Finance In reported 2,500 shares stake. 75,919 were accumulated by Bb&T Limited Liability Company. Df Dent And Commerce Inc holds 1.45% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 1.40M shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 36,178 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 26,700 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 67,403 shares. 10,500 were reported by Leavell Investment Management Inc. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.64% or 171,763 shares in its portfolio. City has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 26,794 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $94.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2024 by 331,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,490 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Nuveen Barclays Capital M.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.