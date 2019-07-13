Confluence Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in Cm Finance (CMFN) by $607,495; Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Its Ppl (PPL) Position by $390,228 as Stock Price Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cm Finance Inc. (CMFN) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 86,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,171 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 159,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cm Finance Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 6,288 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 15.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 19/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS SUPPLIER CREMER SAYS ANTITRUST WATCHDOG APPROVED SALE OF COMPANY’S CONTROL TO CM HOSPITALAR- FILING; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request; 27/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD 600036.SS -CO ENTERED BUSINESS CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CM SECURITIES FOR TERM OF THREE YEARS TO PROVIDE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – FNAC DARTY SA FNAC.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 16/04/2018 – #Biotech Busy week ahead! $RARE PDUFA $RIGL PDUFA $GWPH AdCom $INCY $LLY AdCom BD Earnings $JNJ $NVS #AACR18 $BMY CM-227 vs $MRK KN-189 $DVAX & Checkmate TLR9 Poseida BCMA CAR-T; 22/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Changes to monthly PPV lengths, CM Punk lawsuit on hold; 30/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Fox deal reportedly includes weekly TV studio show, CM Punk trial update; 11/04/2018 – THALES TCFP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.89M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 29,890 shares to 108,859 shares, valued at $16.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 13,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18M for 13.51 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL Corp: Safe Income From A Stalwart Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 3 Great Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPL Corporation: This Utility Can Power Your Portfolio’s Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corp (PPL) PT Raised to $34 at Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 55,441 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Churchill Mgmt Corp stated it has 41,123 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Moors & Cabot reported 44,806 shares. Yorktown & invested in 100,000 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). D E Shaw Comm reported 300,075 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 194,440 shares. The Ohio-based Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 242,752 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys, a Kentucky-based fund reported 31,520 shares. Global Investors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 7,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 220 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 26,794 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $94.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) by 11,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,897 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).